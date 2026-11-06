How a promoter’s bluff brought LeBron’s team to the Palestra in 2002

In the summer of 2002 a fax arrived proposing a slate of high-profile venues for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, including the Palestra in Philadelphia, Madison Square Garden and several major college arenas, according to ESPN. The outreach came as 17-year-old LeBron James was being hailed nationally after appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated under the headline “The Chosen One.”

Jeremy Treatman, the event promoter who sent the pitch, told ESPN he convinced coach Dru Joyce II to pursue the Palestra despite not having secured permission. “I was completely bluffing about the Palestra,” Treatman said. “I hadn’t talked to anybody,” he added.

The Palestra, named by University of Pennsylvania professor William N. Bates using the Greek term palæstra, serves as the home venue for Penn’s basketball, volleyball and wrestling programs, according to ESPN. The building’s red brick exterior, steel-arch-supported ceiling and bleachers that sit close to the hardwood have earned it the nickname “The Cathedral of College Basketball.” ESPN’s story notes the arena has hosted more NCAA men’s basketball games than any other facility in the country.

Former Penn guard and current assistant coach Jerome Allen told ESPN the Palestra holds a singular place in the sport’s history. Allen said the building was constructed in 1926, hosted its first college game in 1927 and influenced other venues, with Cameron Indoor Stadium modeled after it. Allen contrasted the Palestra with other historic arenas while recalling its long-standing role in high school and college basketball.

Treatman said he first saw James play at the Slam Dunk to the Beach event in Lewes, Delaware, in December 2001 and recalled a reverse layup that reminded him of Julius Erving. He told ESPN he phoned Gregg Downer at Lower Merion High School, telling Downer he might have seen someone who could be better than Kobe Bryant, and then began contacting Palestra box office personnel, including Peggy Kowalski, to make the plan reality.

ESPN’s account adds that the Palestra remains on the radar for major events; the NBA recently described the arena as “on the list” for potential future NBA Cup consideration, according to the league’s executive vice president of basketball strategy and growth, Evan Wasch. Treatman told ESPN the venue was the ideal stage to host James.