How Atlantic teams can approach NHL free agency as market opens July 1

The Carolina Hurricanes are Stanley Cup champions and the 2026 NHL draft is complete, and the next wave of roster moves arrives Wednesday when NHL free agency opens at noon ET, according to the guide. Profiles for Atlantic and Metropolitan teams were written by Kristen Shilton, while Central and Pacific teams were analyzed by Ryan S. Clark. Projected cap space figures are per PuckPedia as of June 28.

Boston finished the 2025-26 season with a first-round exit. The Bruins enter free agency with about $7.72 million in projected cap space, per PuckPedia, and key impending unrestricted free agent Viktor Arvidsson is in extension talks after a 25-goal, 59-point season in 69 games, according to Kristen Shilton. Boston addressed part of its forward need on Friday by trading multiple first-round picks to Utah for JJ Peterka, and the guide suggests the club still needs a right-shot defenseman. Rasmus Andersson is listed as a prudent target, or general manager Don Sweeney could pursue trades involving picks, prospects or roster players to strengthen the back end, Shilton wrote.

Buffalo lost in the second round and enters free agency with roughly $13.80 million in projected cap space, per PuckPedia. The guide notes the Sabres recently completed several moves, including a trade with Chicago for Bowen Byram, a sign-and-trade for pending UFA Alex Tuch, a seven-year, $52.5 million contract for pending RFA Zach Benson and the acquisition of Olen Zellweger from Anaheim. Shilton recommends locking in pending RFA Peyton Krebs on a short-term deal and reloading up front after Tuch’s departure, naming Anthony Mantha or Mason Marchment as veteran options. The report also raises the club’s lingering goaltending question and notes buzz around Connor Hellebuyck over draft weekend.

Detroit missed the playoffs in 2025-26. Key impending unrestricted free agents listed by the guide include forwards Patrick Kane and David Perron and goaltender Cam Talbot, while restricted free agents include defenseman Simon Edvinsson and forward Carter Mazu. Shilton’s profile highlights those personnel facts as the Red Wings enter the summer.