The NWSL Playoffs arrive with Gotham FC having secured the 2026 NWSL Shield as the regular-season leader, but the postseason resets all records. Gotham enter the bracket as defending champions after capturing last year’s title as the No. 8 seed — the second time in three years the club lifted the trophy as the lowest seed — and will host No. 8 Seattle Reign FC in a quarterfinal scheduled for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC, according to the source.

No. 3 seed Washington Spirit will seek a title on home soil at Audi Field later this month after losing each of the past two finals; they open the quarterfinals at home against No. 6 Portland Thorns FC on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Earlier playoff action includes No. 2 San Diego Wave FC hosting No. 7 Utah Royals on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on Prime, and a Saturday quarterfinal between No. 4 Kansas City Current and No. 5 Angel City FC at 12 p.m. ET on CBS. The NWSL Championship is set for Saturday, Nov. 21, at Audi Field, according to the source.

Gotham’s case for a title centers on roster depth and continuity. The club used 31 different players across 30 regular-season matches, more than any other team, and coach Juan Carlos Amoros has established a system that allows personnel to shift roles fluidly; forward-turned-defender Midge Purce was cited as an example. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger led the league in save percentage and goals against per 90, and Gotham allowed just 23 goals in 30 games, with Berger playing in 27 of those contests, according to the source.

Still, injuries could blunt Gotham’s edge. Defender Emily Sonnett suffered a season-ending knee injury in July, and the team lost forward Jordynn Dudley and defender Bruninha later in the campaign. Midfielder Jaelin Howell left a recent match with an early ankle injury, while Rose Lavelle and Jaedyn Shaw had only just returned to play late in the regular season. Gotham scored 39 goals in the regular season, a total better than only Seattle among the playoff field, according to the source.

San Diego’s argument for a title rests on a balanced, possession-based model that has produced sharper end product this year. Young attackers Trinity Byars and Melanie Barcenas combined for 18 goals, rookie fullback Mimi Van Zanten emerged, and veterans such as Kenza Dali and center-back Kennedy Wesley provided experienced contributions. The Wave’s 2-0 win over Kansas City in September, where they worked out of a high press, was offered as an example of their approach, according to the source.

Conversely, San Diego have at times struggled to break down disciplined defensive setups, a recurring issue during the season, according to the source.