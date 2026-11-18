Some of Europe’s most storied clubs have been forced to confront the fallout of scandals that culminated in punishment and relegation. From Juventus and Fiorentina in Italy to Rangers in Scotland, supporters watched offices ransacked and managers and players scramble for exits as clubs faced investigations and sanctions.

The Calciopoli affair began as a doping probe into Juventus but uncovered evidence of attempted match‑fixing by executives who sought to influence referees and their superiors, a scandal that also touched Fiorentina, AC Milan, Reggina and Lazio. Papers, contracts and hard drives were seized by the Guardia di Finanza on May 18, 2006, and punishments were announced just six days after Italy won the 2006 World Cup. Juventus were relegated to Serie B and stripped of the 2005 and 2006 league titles, prompting an exodus of players and staff.

By then, manager Fabio Capello had already departed for Real Madrid with Emerson and Fabio Cannavaro. Zlatan Ibrahimovic recounted in his 2011 autobiography that the situation felt like the world had been turned upside down, describing teammates calling agents to be sold and his own decision to refuse to play for Juventus while seeking a transfer. Didier Deschamps succeeded as manager but could not persuade Ibrahimovic to remain, and Ibrahimovic eventually joined Patrick Vieira at Internazionale.

Other high‑profile exits included Lilian Thuram and Gianluca Zambrotta to Barcelona and Vieira to Inter. The departures left lasting bitterness: Lorenzo Bettoni, Football Italia editor, told ESPN that any player who left Juventus and later returned would be booed, and that remains the case at the Allianz Stadium. Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro del Piero, Pavel Nedved and David Trézéguet stayed to guide the club through Serie B; Buffon wrote in a 2017 La Stampa column that they stayed to honour the shirt and the fanbase.

Players at AC Milan also feared relegation during the crisis; Andrea Pirlo wrote in I Think Therefore I Play that he would not drop to Serie B or feel he should pay for others’ sins. Ultimately, Milan received a hefty points deduction. As Manchester City’s fans await the results of an appeal over 114 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules, those episodes offer a recent ledger of how clubs and supporters have weathered punishment and upheaval.