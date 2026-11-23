In Week 2 at NRG Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made a twisting, toe-drag touchdown reception that left the crowd of 70,747 and television viewers stunned. The play, thrown by Joe Burrow, required Chase to recover after a stumble, locate the ball and drag both feet inbounds to complete the score, a sequence ESPN described as resembling a gymnast’s finish.

Chase has long said he did gymnastics as a child and still performs backflips; the connection between those early skills and his on-field body control is tempting but not straightforward, according to ESPN. Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters told ESPN that the concept of “sticking the landing” in gymnastics parallels the benefit of staying up after a catch in football.

The path to those early tumbling skills began with youthful energy and risky play. According to ESPN, Chase skateboarded and sometimes jumped from roofs, garages or other objects. His mother, Toleah, insisted he learn flips properly; his older brother Terell Smith found access to a gym where Chase was taught how to backflip so he would not injure himself, ESPN reported.

Chase’s instincts translated to elite production on the field. In 2019, he compiled 1,780 receiving yards in 14 games and, with Joe Burrow, helped LSU capture a national championship, according to ESPN. The two reunited in Cincinnati in 2021, where Chase has made multiple contested receptions that observers have compared to gymnastics floor-routine feats.

Coaches and gymnasts note clear athletic overlaps. Jay Clark, who coached LSU’s women’s gymnastics team to an NCAA runner-up finish, told ESPN that gymnastics develops spatial awareness, aerial sense, balance and a broad mix of athletic traits. Chase has occasionally displayed his tumbling in celebration, including a backflip after a 2023 touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers, and has said he did gymnastics when he was young, according to ESPN.