How MLB magic numbers are calculated and what they mean

As the MLB regular season winds down, a team’s magic number indicates how close it is to clinching a playoff berth. The figure can refer to the gap needed to secure a division crown or to claim a wild-card slot.

There are two equivalent ways to calculate a magic number. One is 163 minus the sum of the leading team’s wins and the trailing team’s losses. The other is games remaining plus one, minus the difference in losses between the second-place and first-place clubs. Both methods measure the combination of wins by the leader and losses by its closest competitor that would produce a mathematical clinch.

The magic number drops by one whenever the leading team records a victory or the nearest rival suffers a defeat. In that sense it tracks the joint progress needed from the two clubs to end the race.

For example, suppose Team A is 87-69 with six games remaining and Team B is 84-72, three games back. Using the first formula: 163 – (87 + 72) = 4. Using the second: (6 + 1) – (72 – 69) = 4. In either case, a combination of four wins by Team A and losses by Team B would secure Team A’s postseason spot.

The term dates to the 1947 pennant race between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. A Washington Post article on Sept. 12, 1947, noted the Yankees had reduced the magic number and explained it as the combination of games the Yankees must win or the Red Sox must lose to clinch the flag. For ongoing coverage, ESPN’s MLB hub page offers the latest news, analysis, scores and standings.