With Hawk-Eye tracking technology installed in every NHL arena, teams could begin measuring goaltender movement at practices, morning skates and games to better quantify workload, the story notes.

Front offices already use a mix of approaches to build the position, the article says. Some teams draft goalies in the first round while others wait, and clubs vary widely in salary investment. Traditional statistics such as goals-against average, saves and save percentage are now routinely blended with newer measures including expected goals against, goals saved above average and goals saved above expected.

Players describe a modern netminder’s game as full of micro-movements that add up over a season and postseason and place strain on hips, knees and ankles. San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic, after a morning skate where teammates joked his pads stayed dry, said it is not from a lack of effort but from tempering movements. Boston’s Jeremy Swayman said those demands shape off-ice training and how goalies manage wear and tear.

Definitions of a “movement” vary among goalies. Carolina’s Brandon Bussi described small actions such as glides that are hard to quantify, while Dallas’ Jake Oettinger estimated as many as 5,000 movements in a game when including warmups and media timeouts. Casey DeSmith characterized movements as any time a goalie moves his body, even turning his head, the story reports.

The piece also notes that modern goalies are generally bigger and face more physically demanding competition than previous eras, including battles in front of the net. Players said those factors have led teams to pay closer attention to workload, and goalies welcomed a new collective bargaining requirement that each club employ an emergency backup goalie.