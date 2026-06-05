How NBA Finals basketballs get game-ready for Knicks-Spurs clash

Beyond the players, coaches and celebrity fans, the basketball itself is a key supporting element of the NBA Finals. The league uses a 29.5-inch Wilson-branded ball with a 100% genuine leather cover, and those balls spend months being prepared before reaching Madison Square Garden and Frost Bank Center, according to ESPN.

Every January the NBA sends four Finals-branded basketballs to each of the 30 teams so they can be broken in before the league collects and redistributes them for the Finals, ESPN reported. Wilson pre-balances the balls at its Ada, Ohio, facility using machines that dribble and strike the leather, a process the league calls “waking the windings of the ball,” according to Christopher Arena, the NBA’s head of on-court and brand partnerships.

League officials and equipment staff also rely on the organic interaction between players, courts and environments to finish the job. Leather from Chicago’s Horween Leather Company develops a darker color and more tack as it picks up sweat, oil and dirt, a natural aging process often described as patina. Arena said that, depending on usage, it can take three to four weeks for a ball to reach the desired feel, according to ESPN.

Under the previous official supplier, Spalding, used game balls were returned to be laser-engraved with NBA Finals branding. With Wilson, Finals basketballs are produced and distributed months in advance so teams can break them in, ESPN reported. Arena said veterans typically avoid brand-new balls; that work often falls to rookies, G League players or ball attendants.

The preparation process helps ensure consistency for the league’s biggest stage as New York and San Antonio meet in the 2026 NBA Finals, with Game 2 scheduled for Friday, ESPN noted. The simple, months-long journey of a game ball — from Horween leather to machines in Ada to the hands of players — is a small but deliberate part of getting the Finals under way, according to ESPN.