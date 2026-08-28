How Nico Hoerner’s Oakland Babe Ruth roots shaped his rise with the Cubs

When Nico Hoerner was 10, a broken left hand did not end his season. Playing in Oakland’s Babe Ruth League, Hoerner learned to bat one-handed, moved to the outfield because he could only throw underhand and continued to pitch and hit while wearing a cast, according to ESPN.

Intensity and competitiveness defined Hoerner from the start. Coaches said he could be emotional on the mound, confront umpires and visibly react to teammates’ mistakes. Eric Clayton, one of Hoerner’s youth coaches, recalled early scenes that made it clear the youngster played with fierce urgency, according to ESPN.

Hoerner’s path was shaped by a deliberate choice by his father, Fred, to seek stronger competition. Rather than the better-manicured North and South Oakland Little Leagues, Fred Hoerner placed his son in the urban Oakland Babe Ruth circuit to face tougher opponents. Hoerner said he was often the only white player on the team and that the experience made him more aware of race, according to ESPN.

His introduction to organized baseball began even earlier. At age 5, Hoerner grabbed a tennis ball that had rolled out of a car at a repair shop; mechanic Charlene Peterson noticed the quick transfer and later sponsored a local Babe Ruth team that included him, according to ESPN.

Hoerner grew up playing on all-dirt infields at Greenman Field and Lowell Park, set beneath the Oakland Coliseum and amid neighborhood activity. He has said those gritty conditions — including nights when A’s fireworks played nearby — contributed to his defensive development. Coaches and family members have remained part of his circle, with one former coach, Gordon Greenwood, staying in touch and Fred Hoerner noting how parents in the league grew to appreciate Nico’s dedication, according to ESPN.