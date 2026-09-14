How Patrick Mahomes returned from a torn ACL and LCL in nine months

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee on Dec. 14, then immediately began a rehab plan aimed at returning for the start of the 2026 season, according to ESPN. The diagnosis came after an MRI at the team facility near Arrowhead Stadium and prompted an urgent meeting with team doctors, coaches and front-office officials the same day, ESPN reported.

Chiefs head trainer Rick Burkholder, Mahomes’ agent Chris Cabott, his wife Brittany, coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and owner Clark Hunt joined the quarterback as the team weighed options, ESPN said. A call to Dr. Dan Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys’ head team physician, led to a proposal for expedited surgery in Dallas the next morning to maximize the chance of a Week 1 return, ESPN reported. Mahomes agreed to pursue the fast track, saying he was willing to do whatever it took, according to ESPN.

The injury occurred late in Kansas City’s Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes scrambled, threw the ball away and then planted his left foot; the knee hyperextended and bowed outward, damaging the LCL, ESPN reported. The 16-13 defeat eliminated the Chiefs from the playoffs and ended the team’s streak of postseason appearances that dated to 2014, according to ESPN.

Cooper’s experience repairing two of the knee’s main stabilizing ligaments — including reattaching the LCL within 24 hours of injury — was a key factor in the decision to operate quickly, ESPN reported. Burkholder said the knee did not sustain artery, nerve, joint surface or meniscal damage, and Aaron Borgmann, a former Chiefs physical therapist, noted most players wait longer before surgery; expediting the procedure helped Mahomes avoid that delay, ESPN reported.

The Chiefs open the 2026 season Monday against the Denver Broncos, and Mahomes, 30, will be available and is expected to start, ESPN reported. Veach praised Mahomes’ dedication to the rehab process and said the quarterback set an example throughout the organization, according to ESPN.