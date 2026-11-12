How Pete Crow-Armstrong flipped into NL MVP frontrunner

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s rise to runaway National League MVP favoritism followed a slow start after he signed a six-year, $115 million extension. The Chicago Cubs center fielder had been outstanding defensively but was hitting just .238 with a .679 OPS through the first six weeks of the 2026 season while batting ninth in the order, according to the team account of his turnaround.

The pivot came in mid-May against the Atlanta Braves and left-hander Chris Sale. Cubs hitting coach John Mallee said the club moved the left-handed hitter closer to the plate in a “we have nothing to lose moment.” “You’re either going to get hit or the ball’s going forward,” Mallee recalled telling Crow-Armstrong. After consulting with former Cub Anthony Rizzo, Crow-Armstrong accepted the adjustment and went 1-for-2 that day, singling on a 97 mph pitch and later grounding out.

Mallee said the adjustment helped Crow-Armstrong “narrow down against lefties,” and the club moved him into the leadoff spot. “I think he felt more involved in the offense. He was more into it and that’s Pete,” Mallee said. The hitting coach added that when the game intensifies, Crow-Armstrong wants to be “in the fight.”

Plate discipline was a focus long before the Sale start. Crow-Armstrong acknowledged his intent in spring training to cut down on chasing — he posted a 41.7% chase rate in 2025 — and Mallee implemented a plan to have him stay on fastballs and force pitchers to throw breaking stuff for strikes. Mallee said Crow-Armstrong adopted the approach “immediately,” prompting the coaching staff to notice he was no longer swinging at many pitches he had in the past.

Walks rose as a result. In March and April 2025, Crow-Armstrong took six free passes; in the same timeframe in 2026 that number climbed to nine, including four in the final six games of April. Mallee described a process of “putting pitchers in buckets” by type and credited the young outfielder’s adaptability: “It’s like a light switch went on and he changed into a different person.” The club account noted that Crow-Armstrong, a wiry 24-year-old, combined improved discipline with his speed and growing power to become a dominant force in the lineup.