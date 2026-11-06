How Shedeur Sanders can show growth in Browns’ start at Saints

Shedeur Sanders is poised to make his first start of the 2026 season Sunday at the New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS) after Deshaun Watson entered the NFL’s concussion protocol. Browns coach Todd Monken had spoken with Sanders on Aug. 24 about taking a forward-looking approach before naming Watson the starter that day.

The start comes at a pivotal moment for Cleveland. The Browns are 5-3 after a Week 8 loss at Pittsburgh that dropped them out of first place in the AFC North. According to ESPN Analytics, Cleveland’s playoff chances sit at 16.5 percent; a victory over New Orleans would raise that to 25.4 percent ahead of four straight home games.

Sanders made seven starts as a rookie and went 3-4, posting a 19.0 Total QBR that ranked as the fifth-lowest among 696 quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts in a season in the QBR era (since 2006). He has spent the first eight weeks of 2026 as Watson’s backup with limited regular-season practice reps, but he is familiar with the starting offense after splitting reps with Watson during training camp.

Monken credited measurable improvement in Sanders’ technique, saying the quarterback has developed better footwork, drops and mechanics while becoming clearer on where to go with the ball, how to work through progressions and how to handle protections. Monken called that progress part of Sanders’ ascent and noted the coaching staff split reps in camp to evaluate both quarterbacks.

Coaches also flagged Sanders’ tendency to hold the ball as an area of focus. As a rookie he averaged 3.24 seconds to throw, the slowest mark among 38 quarterbacks who made at least six starts in 2025, and in 25 preseason dropbacks he averaged 3.10 seconds to throw, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Monken emphasized the value of shorter, safer reads and eliminating lost-yardage plays, and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said Sanders has grown in command and confidence in practice.

The Browns enter New Orleans with a struggling offense that ranks 29th in points per game at 17.4. The matchup gives Sanders a chance to display the progress coaches and teammates have cited and to lead a unit seeking improvement.