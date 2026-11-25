According to FIFA, the interconfederation playoffs represent the final route for nations to reach the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Ten teams that did not secure automatic qualification through their confederation processes earned a second chance in the playoffs, which begin with matches Nov. 28–Dec. 5 and conclude with a final round in February. All November and December matches will be staged in Salé, Morocco.

The playoffs are split into two stages. Six nations contest a preliminary phase in which each team plays three matches against three different opponents; matchups were determined by an August draw seeded by FIFA ranking. The two teams with the best records from those matches advance to the final phase in February, according to FIFA.

In the final phase, the two preliminary qualifiers join four teams that advance directly into that round: two from Concacaf, one from UEFA and one from CONMEBOL. Venezuela secured CONMEBOL’s direct spot by finishing third in the 2025–26 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League. A February draw, also based on FIFA ranking, will create three single-match, winner-take-all pairings; the three victors will qualify for the World Cup.

FIFA’s tiebreakers for the preliminary phase prioritize results among tied teams first: points in head-to-head matches, then head-to-head goal difference and head-to-head goals scored. If still tied, the sequence moves to overall preliminary-phase goal difference, then comparisons of the points, goal difference and goals scored by all preliminary opponents. If required, the next criteria are highest fair-play score across all matches and, finally, FIFA world ranking.

The six teams in the preliminary phase, with FIFA rankings as of Nov. 25, are Chinese Taipei (38), Uzbekistan (51), Papua New Guinea (55), South Africa (59), Ecuador (60) and Ghana (65). Concacaf will determine its two final-phase entrants via the Concacaf W Championship (Nov. 27–Dec. 5), where the four quarterfinal losers play in two play-in matches and the winners advance. UEFA’s path involves 16 teams in two-legged ties Dec. 1 and 5; of the eight winners, the team with the lowest FIFA ranking must go to the interconfederation playoffs while the other seven qualify directly for the World Cup.