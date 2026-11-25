The FIFA interconfederation playoffs represent the final route into the 2027 Women’s World Cup, offering 10 nations a last chance to book their tickets to Brazil in June. All participants failed to qualify automatically through their confederation processes but earned a second opportunity via these playoffs, according to FIFA.

The playoffs are staged in two phases. The preliminary phase runs Nov. 28 to Dec. 5 in Salé, Morocco, where six nations each play three matches against different opponents; matchups were determined by an August draw based on FIFA ranking. The top two teams from that round advance to a final phase scheduled for February.

According to FIFA, tiebreakers in the preliminary phase are applied in this order: most points obtained in matches between the tied teams; superior goal difference in those matches; most goals scored in those matches. If still level, ties are decided by superior goal difference in all preliminary matches; most points obtained by all preliminary phase opponents; best total goal difference obtained by all preliminary phase opponents; most goals scored by all preliminary phase opponents; highest team conduct (fair play) score in all matches; and finally FIFA world ranking.

The six teams contesting the preliminary phase, with FIFA rankings as of Nov. 25, are Chinese Taipei (38), Uzbekistan (51), Papua New Guinea (55), South Africa (59), Ecuador (60) and Ghana (65).

Venezuela earned automatic passage to the final phase by finishing third in the 2025-26 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League, leaving three final-phase berths open. Two will be filled via the Concacaf W Championship (Nov. 27–Dec. 5), where the four quarterfinal losers play in two play-in matches and the winners advance to the interconfederation final phase. The last spot will come from UEFA qualification: 16 teams contest two-legged ties on Dec. 1 and 5, and among the eight winners the lowest-ranked side will be placed into the interconfederation playoffs while the other seven winners qualify directly for the World Cup, according to FIFA.