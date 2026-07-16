How the Capitals built trust to keep Alex Ovechkin in Washington

The modern NHL has shifted toward players having more influence over where they play, with recent moves by Brady Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes and Dylan Larkin underlining that trend. Still, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin stand out as exceptions — 21 seasons after arriving as the No. 1 pick, Ovechkin signed another one-year contract this summer, extending one of the longest player-franchise relationships in modern professional sports.

Washington was not hunting for a superstar in 2004. The franchise had dismantled its roster after a failed attempt to accelerate contention around Jaromir Jagr. “He was the highest-paid player in the league and he didn’t like Washington, he didn’t like the team, he didn’t like much of anything,” owner Ted Leonsis recalled, noting the club ultimately traded Jagr to New York. The Capitals practiced at Piney Orchard, a public rink outside Baltimore that Leonsis acknowledged was not NHL caliber.

The organization won the 2004 draft lottery and, according to team officials, relied on a low-key scouting presentation — grainy DVDs from Russia — to make its case. The summer after the draft, Leonsis invited the teenager to his home for a barbecue. Leonsis said he values family and observed that Ovechkin, who grew up in Moscow, “felt at home immediately because that’s what his life is like growing up.” The owner told Ovechkin, “The reason we were able to draft you is because we’re not a very good team,” and promised that the franchise would invest in facilities and infrastructure over time.

Team executives point to trust as the central element that kept Ovechkin in Washington. “In the beginning we had to earn his trust,” Brian MacLellan, president of hockey operations for the Capitals, said. “I think we have it now.” General manager Chris Patrick credited Leonsis’s early relationship-building: “Ted has been really good to Alex and good to his family, and I think Alex really respects Ted for that,” Patrick said. “There’s a mutual respect for each other’s worlds and where they fit in the organization.”

The Capitals’ approach combined patience, promises of organizational investment and personal outreach, a strategy team leaders say helped sustain a rare, long-term bond between a franchise and its marquee player.