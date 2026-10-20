How the Knicks celebrated their long-awaited title during an eventful offseason

The 2026 season culminated with the New York Knicks winning their first NBA championship in 50 years, capping a campaign that stretched from October to mid-June and produced a lengthy postseason hangover for the organization, according to ESPN. With the next regular season set to begin Tuesday, the defending champions spent the summer celebrating across New York and beyond.

A long-awaited ticker-tape parade finally arrived in June, a first for the franchise despite three total championships. Fans converged on Manhattan well before sunrise and police reported attendance reached capacity three hours before the scheduled start. The procession included a mix of fanfare and odd moments, from a case of mistaken identity involving Tyler Kolek to celebrity cameos and chants of “MVP” directed at the New York City Department of Sanitation, according to ESPN.

Karl-Anthony Towns used part of the break for a major personal milestone, marrying Jordyn Woods after proposing the previous Christmas. The wedding drew a high-profile guest list that reportedly included Knicks teammates and celebrities such as Michael B. Jordan and Justin and Hailey Bieber in Malibu, according to ESPN.

Jalen Brunson served as host for Season 52 of Saturday Night Live in September, with teammates Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart seated in the audience for his monologue and later joining him onstage. Brunson also filmed a guest role for Law & Order: SVU scheduled to air Nov. 5, while Anunoby is set to guest star in Season 4 of the CBS drama Elsbeth, according to ESPN.

The championship circuit included international appearances: Hart, Bridges and Anunoby were seen in the New York Jets’ suite at MetLife Stadium for France’s match against Senegal, with Bridges pointing to a Knicks “New York” hat on the jumbotron, and Hart attended England’s win over Norway. At the ESPYS months later in New York City, the Knicks won Best Team; Brunson took home three awards for Best Male Athlete, Best NBA Player and Best Championship Performance; and Anunoby won Best Play for his game-winning tip-in, according to ESPN.