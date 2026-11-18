The United States can secure a place at the 2027 Women’s World Cup at the Concacaf W Championship, which runs Nov. 27 through Dec. 5 in Houston and Mansfield, Texas, according to tournament information. Four World Cup berths will be decided at the event, with the U.S., Canada and Mexico among the eight qualifiers.

The tournament is a straight knockout between eight teams. The United States and Canada earned direct entry as the two highest-ranked teams in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking on Aug. 7; the remaining six teams qualified by winning their groups in the qualifying round. Teams were seeded by FIFA ranking and placed in a bracket so No. 1 faces No. 8, No. 2 faces No. 7, and so on, per the tournament details.

Quarterfinal matchups are set: No. 1 United States vs. No. 8 El Salvador (Nov. 27, 8:30 p.m. ET); No. 4 Jamaica vs. No. 5 Costa Rica (Nov. 27, 5 p.m. ET); No. 2 Canada vs. No. 7 Panama (Nov. 28, 1 p.m. ET); and No. 3 Mexico vs. No. 6 Haiti (Nov. 28, 4:30 p.m. ET), according to the schedule released by the tournament.

The four quarterfinal winners will qualify directly for the 2027 World Cup. Teams eliminated in the quarterfinals will move into play-in matches for the interconfederation playoffs, which conclude in February, tournament information states. For the U.S. women specifically, a victory over El Salvador on Nov. 27 would secure World Cup qualification.

The source describes the United States as the regional powerhouse, having won nine of the past 11 editions of this tournament and as four-time World Cup champions; coach Emma Hayes’ team is widely viewed as the favorite. Canada, ranked ninth in FIFA’s rankings, is noted as a strong challenger with players such as Olivia Smith, Jessie Fleming and Kadeisha Buchanan. The U.S. trimmed a 51-player preliminary roster to a final 23 on Nov. 18, with forwards Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson and midfielders Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Heaps listed as players to watch; 19-year-old Lily Yohannes is also mentioned. Naomi Girma was not named to the squad after being sidelined by a muscle injury since early October, the source adds.