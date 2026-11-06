How to watch Bengals-Falcons in Madrid at the Bernabéu

The NFL will stage a regular-season game in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons, according to the league. The matchup brings the NFL to Spain as part of its international schedule.

Coverage for the game begins on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, according to the NFL. Exact local start times at the Bernabéu were not provided in the league release.

Fans in the United States can watch Bengals vs. Falcons on NFL Network. The game also will be available through the event’s streaming hub, according to the league.

The Madrid game is one of several international contests on the 2026 schedule. Week 10 will feature the New England Patriots against the Detroit Lions in Munich, and Week 11 will pit the Minnesota Vikings against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, the NFL said.

The Bernabéu will host the Cincinnati-Atlanta meeting as the league continues to expand regular-season play overseas. Broadcasters and streaming options for other international games were included in the league overview.