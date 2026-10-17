NBA

How to watch ESPN’s E60 documentary ‘Being Ben’ on Ben Simmons

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Former No. 1 NBA draft pick Ben Simmons is the subject of a new ESPN E60 documentary titled ‘Being Ben,’ according to ESPN. Simmons, now with the Sacramento Kings, is featured as the program examines his professional career.

The documentary looks at the highs and lows of Simmons’ time in the NBA and also highlights a lifelong passion outside basketball: fishing, according to ESPN.

According to ESPN, ‘Being Ben’ premieres Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Following the linear broadcast, the program will be available to stream on the ESPN App, and it can be viewed on the documentary’s streaming hub, ESPN stated.

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