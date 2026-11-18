The Miami Heat will transform the Kaseya Center into Vice City for one night on the eve of the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, turning the matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks into a themed event with special-edition jerseys and a Vice City-styled court. The game also marks Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first appearance against his former team.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Heat’s venue and the themed presentation are part of the team’s promotion tied to the game’s release.

The contest will air on ESPN, according to ESPN. Fans looking to stream the game can do so through the ESPN App or the NBA streaming hub.

The Miami HEAT posted a game-night message on Nov. 17, 2026, noting that “A Night in Vice City” would take place the following day and directing fans to further game information.

Special-edition uniforms and the themed court are central to the evening’s presentation, which the Heat have billed as a one-night transformation of their arena. The event coincides with the high-profile release of Grand Theft Auto VI and is designed as a single-game promotion surrounding that launch.