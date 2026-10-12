How to watch NHL Frozen Frenzy on ESPN

NHL Frozen Frenzy is returning for a fourth consecutive year, delivering highlights and more as all 32 teams take the ice on what ESPN is calling the league’s busiest night of the season, according to ESPN.

The network has built its presentation around a tripleheader of games and about five hours of whip‑around coverage that will showcase action from across the league, ESPN said.

The on‑air schedule begins with The Drop at 4:30 p.m. on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel, followed by The Point at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Game coverage starts at 6 p.m. with the New Jersey Devils at the Detroit Red Wings on ESPN. A live whip‑around studio show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN2, Disney+ and the ESPN App. The tripleheader continues with the Colorado Avalanche at the Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN and concludes with the Boston Bruins at the San Jose Sharks at 11 p.m. on ESPN; that late game is blacked out in the Boston market, according to ESPN.

ESPN noted that all NHL on ESPN games will be available to stream on the ESPN App for viewers with an applicable ESPN plan.

The Frozen Frenzy slate will span ESPN’s linear channels and its streaming platforms, including ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and the ESPN App, providing multiple ways for fans to follow the tripleheader and the network’s whip‑around coverage, per ESPN.