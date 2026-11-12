How to watch the NBA G League in 2026-27

More than 150 NBA G League games will be broadcast across ESPN networks during the 2026-27 season, according to ESPN. Marquee events, including the 2026 NBA G League Winter Showcase and the 2027 NBA G League Playoffs, will also be carried on ESPN platforms.

All games will be available to stream on the ESPN App, ESPN said. The 2026 NBA G League Winter Showcase will be presented across ESPN+, ESPNU and ESPNews, and fans can also view games in the NBA G League streaming hub.

The schedule provides a mix of regular-season matchups across November and December. For example, Nov. 12 listings include Mexico City Capitanes vs. Osceola Magic at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Greensboro Swarm vs. Raptors 905 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Oklahoma City Blue vs. Memphis Hustle at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Other November and early-December games on the schedule include Grand Rapids Gold vs. Windy City Bulls (Nov. 12, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), Stockton Kings vs. Coachella Valley (Nov. 19, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+) and Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Stockton Kings (Dec. 1, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

The Winter Showcase occupies a central block of coverage from Dec. 19-22. The schedule lists multiple windows on ESPN+, ESPNews and ESPNU, including Dec. 19 windows at 1 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and evening windows at 6 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNews. Dec. 20 includes afternoon windows on ESPNews and evening windows on ESPNU, while Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 feature coverage across ESPNU, ESPNews and ESPN+. The Winter Showcase championship is scheduled for Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPNU, according to ESPN.

The listed schedule continues into late December, including Dec. 29: Motor City Cruise vs. Noblesville Boom at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+. All broadcast and streaming information is provided by ESPN.