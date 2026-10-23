How to watch the Steelers vs. Saints in the NFL’s first regular-season game in France

The NFL is staging its first regular-season game in France when the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the New Orleans Saints in Paris, according to the NFL. The matchup brings American football to the French capital as part of the league’s international schedule.

Television coverage is set to begin Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, according to the NFL. The early window reflects the time difference for the transatlantic audience while providing a live kickoff for viewers in the United States.

Fans can watch the game on NFL Network and via the league’s designated streaming hub for the contest, according to the NFL. Those platforms will carry the broadcast and provide access to the live feed for viewers who prefer streaming.

The Paris game is one of several international regular-season contests scheduled for 2026. According to the NFL, Week 9 will feature the Cincinnati Bengals at the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Week 10 will have the New England Patriots at the Detroit Lions in Munich, and Week 11 will send the Minnesota Vikings to face the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

According to the NFL, the Paris matchup and the other international games are all part of the league’s 2026 slate of overseas regular-season contests. Viewers seeking the broadcast or streaming details are directed to the NFL Network and the game’s streaming hub for live coverage.