BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns returned from their bye with playoff talk mostly off the table, quarterback Deshaun Watson said, joking that “Coach [Todd Monken] don’t even mention it … Most of the guys are thinking about [Grand Theft Auto], for real.” Still, Cleveland moved up to the AFC’s sixth seed after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and now sits with a 57.5% chance of reaching the postseason, according to ESPN Analytics. The Browns will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 12 (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Cleveland is 6-4, has already exceeded last season’s win total and is ahead of schedule with the league’s second-youngest roster. Despite losing Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and coordinator Jim Schwartz, the defense has not regressed under first-year coordinator Mike Rutenberg. The offense, however, remains the chief determinant of the team’s trajectory.

The offense has shown signs of improvement after scoring the fewest points in the NFL the previous two seasons, but it still ranks 26th in scoring this year at 18.8 points per game. Slow starts have been a recurring issue: Cleveland is the only team yet to score on its opening drive this season. Monken has expressed optimism about the unit as it grows more familiar with his system.

Watson, who has six game-winning drives and is described as playing his most consistent football since arriving in Cleveland in 2022, has been a focal point of Monken’s work. Monken said repetition and consistency in concepts help protection, route details and quarterback mechanics — drops, footwork, eye discipline and running through progressions — and that Watson has been working to apply those corrections.

Monken outlined six keys to an explosive offense while serving as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator in 2023: avoiding turnovers, creating explosive plays, scoring touchdowns in the red zone, converting third downs, eliminating lost-yardage plays and using an athletic quarterback. On the turnover front, the Browns have 11 line-of-scrimmage turnovers, tied for the 14th fewest in the NFL. Watson has four interceptions, tied for the sixth fewest among 32 qualifying quarterbacks, but he is tied for second among all quarterbacks with eight fumbles, three of which were lost.

Monken has emphasized a balance between limiting turnovers and maintaining aggressiveness. Watson’s downfield attempts have declined since arriving in Cleveland, and his 7.1 air yards per attempt this season rank 24th among 32 qualifying quarterbacks, a reflection of the trade-offs Monken described between protecting the football and seeking explosive plays.