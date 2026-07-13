How World Cup goalkeepers prepare for penalty shootouts

According to ESPN, since the first World Cup penalty shootout in Spain in 1982, 39 knockout ties have been decided from the spot. Five semifinals and three finals have been settled by penalties. Four shootouts have already occurred this summer, won by Paraguay, Morocco, Egypt and Switzerland, and preparing for penalties will be part of the build-up for semifinalists France, Spain, England and Argentina as they aim for Sunday’s final in New York.

Argentina have faced more World Cup penalty shootouts than any other nation, seven in total, and have won six of them, including two on their way to lifting the trophy in Qatar, ESPN reports. Lionel Messi holds the joint record for most shootout penalties scored with three (in 2014 and twice in 2022), alongside Roberto Baggio and Luka Modric, though Messi has missed two penalties in normal time at this tournament, according to ESPN.

ESPN data shows Spain — along with the Netherlands — hold the record for most penalty exits with four and were eliminated by shootouts in the last two World Cups, against Russia in 2018 and Morocco in 2022. Of the 2026 semifinalists, Argentina is the only team with a shootout success rate above 50% (86%). France has won two and lost three (40%), England have won one and lost three (25%), and Spain have won one and lost four (20%), per ESPN.

According to ESPN, the United States have played a record eight World Cup knockout matches without ever facing a shootout. Croatia have been involved in four shootouts (two in 2018 and two in 2022) without ever losing. ESPN also notes that in the 11 tournaments since 1982, five eventual champions had to face at least one shootout, making the chance of winning the World Cup without a shootout roughly even.

Teams and analysts will be working with goalkeepers Unai Simón, Mike Maignan, Jordan Pickford and Emi Martinez to prepare for any shootout. Preparation varies by goalkeeper and staff. Manchester United and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton told ESPN the approach ranges from instinctive, in-the-moment decisions to in-depth study of takers’ histories — including footedness, shot placement and youth-level footage — often reviewed two days to the day before a match, with quick refreshes if a shootout occurs.