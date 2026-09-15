Howell pressures four quarterbacks, makes immediate impact for Bengals

CINCINNATI — Cashius Howell matched a team-high four quarterback pressures in his first true NFL action, according to Next Gen Stats, and played a notable role in the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bengals rookie, who was playing video games with friends just before his debut, noted a tougher adjustment earlier in his college career. Howell moved from Bowling Green in the MAC to Texas A&M in the SEC and said that transition felt more difficult than the jump from the SEC to the NFL.

Howell’s journey to Cincinnati drew praise from inside the organization. Defensive coordinator Al Golden downplayed analytical metrics but acknowledged the rookie’s contribution, telling reporters on Monday, “He showed up (on Sunday).” Multiple Bengals evaluators wanted Howell in the first round, yet he remained available and was selected at No. 41 overall.

Teammates and opponents noticed Howell’s early polish. Bengals right tackle Amarius Mims called Howell one of the best rookies he has faced in three years, while former A&M teammate Shemar Stewart recalled Howell “dogging people out” and said he showed little learning curve in College Station. Howell finished his final season at Texas A&M second in the SEC with 11.5 sacks.

On Sunday Howell shed Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton in the first quarter and drew a holding penalty on right guard Cody Mauch that helped Kris Jenkins Jr. secure a sack. Howell played on 44 percent of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps and, despite officially recording no traditional statistics, demonstrated the kind of disruption that can alter a game.

Howell credited facing pro-level competition in the SEC with helping him adjust to NFL speed, and he said detailed offseason work prepared him for the league’s physical demands. Stewart cautioned that the season will be a long grind and that the professional game is “definitely a lot harder on your body.”