Hulu trailer for NFL-backed drama ‘The Land’ spotlights fictional Browns

Hulu released the first trailer Tuesday for its upcoming scripted drama “The Land,” created by Dan Fogelman. The series, produced with NFL backing, is set to premiere Feb. 15 — the day after Super Bowl LXI.

“The Land” follows a fictional version of the Cleveland Browns as the franchise navigates challenges on and off the field. Christopher Meloni stars as Danny Roarke, the team’s head coach tasked with reviving a struggling club. The coach’s best shot at turning things around rests on his son, a rookie quarterback out of Ohio State named Connor Roarke.

The fictional quarterback already had an NFL draft moment earlier this year. Ahead of the second day of the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh, commissioner Roger Goodell took the stage to announce a surprise selection: “With the first pick of the 2026 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns select Connor Roarke, quarterback, Ohio State.” The announcement was part of filming for the series, not an actual draft selection.

William H. Macy plays Browns owner Hal Durkin, who must decide which of his two daughters will take over the franchise. Macy told Deadline, “It’s about a football team, nominally the Cleveland Browns. They’re brilliant scripts. They’re Shakespearean. It’s about football, but, oh, my lord, the plots are so profound, and I’m having the time of my life.” The cast also includes Mandy Moore, Chace Crawford, Sam Corlett, Tanner Zagarino, Chloe Bennet, Bridget Moynahan and Omar Epps.

With the NFL serving as a co-producer, the series will feature authentic league branding and access. Macy told Deadline, “The NFL is completely behind our show, so we’ve got complete access,” and the show’s promotional tagline promises, “When the game is over, the real drama begins.”