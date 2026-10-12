Hurricanes’ social media trolls Philly teams after 4-1 win over Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Sunday, and the team’s social media account used the result to highlight a citywide slump among Philadelphia’s professional teams.

The Hurricanes’ social media post noted that the Flyers still have not recorded a win this season, that the Philadelphia Phillies fell 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves in the wild-card round before returning home, and that the Philadelphia Eagles are 1-2 at home with their lone win coming over the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

Philadelphia’s schedule offers opportunities for a turnaround. The Flyers are scheduled to host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, and the Eagles are set to host the Carolina Panthers this week. The post implied that local fans can hope the recent string of results reverses.

The message also referenced the new-look Philadelphia 76ers, who have four regular-season home games in October.

The Hurricanes will not return to the City of Brotherly Love this season, according to the team.