Hurricanes Tie Series 2-2 Against Panthers

NHL Playoffs Recap – Hurricanes vs Panthers Game 4

Date: May 23, 2025

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

The Carolina Hurricanes delivered a clutch performance in Game 4 to even the series 2-2 against the Florida Panthers, winning 4-2 in front of a roaring home crowd. The series is now a best-of-three as it heads back to Florida.

Game Recap

After a slow start in Game 3, the Hurricanes came out aggressive. Sebastian Aho opened the scoring midway through the first period on a power play. Florida answered early in the second with a goal by Matthew Tkachuk, but Carolina dominated the middle frame with back-to-back goals by Martin Nečas and Brent Burns.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen was outstanding, stopping 35 of 37 shots. A late empty-netter by Jordan Martinook sealed the win.

Key Stats

Player G A SOG TOI Sebastian Aho 1 1 4 19:32 Brent Burns 1 0 3 21:10 Frederik Andersen — — 35 saves —

Series Outlook