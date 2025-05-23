in NHL

Hurricanes Tie Series 2-2 Against Panthers

NHL Playoffs Recap – Hurricanes vs Panthers Game 4

Date: May 23, 2025
Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

The Carolina Hurricanes delivered a clutch performance in Game 4 to even the series 2-2 against the Florida Panthers, winning 4-2 in front of a roaring home crowd. The series is now a best-of-three as it heads back to Florida.

Game Recap

After a slow start in Game 3, the Hurricanes came out aggressive. Sebastian Aho opened the scoring midway through the first period on a power play. Florida answered early in the second with a goal by Matthew Tkachuk, but Carolina dominated the middle frame with back-to-back goals by Martin Nečas and Brent Burns.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen was outstanding, stopping 35 of 37 shots. A late empty-netter by Jordan Martinook sealed the win.

Key Stats

Player G A SOG TOI
Sebastian Aho 1 1 4 19:32
Brent Burns 1 0 3 21:10
Frederik Andersen 35 saves

Series Outlook

  • Series tied 2-2

  • Game 5 returns to Florida on May 25

  • Hurricanes showed improved special teams and puck control

  • Panthers need to regroup defensively after giving up 3 unanswered goals

Written by Eduardo Marin

