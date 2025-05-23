Hurricanes Tie Series 2-2 Against Panthers

NHL Playoffs Recap – Hurricanes vs Panthers Game 4
Date: May 23, 2025
Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
The Carolina Hurricanes delivered a clutch performance in Game 4 to even the series 2-2 against the Florida Panthers, winning 4-2 in front of a roaring home crowd. The series is now a best-of-three as it heads back to Florida.
Game Recap
After a slow start in Game 3, the Hurricanes came out aggressive. Sebastian Aho opened the scoring midway through the first period on a power play. Florida answered early in the second with a goal by Matthew Tkachuk, but Carolina dominated the middle frame with back-to-back goals by Martin Nečas and Brent Burns.
Goaltender Frederik Andersen was outstanding, stopping 35 of 37 shots. A late empty-netter by Jordan Martinook sealed the win.
Key Stats
|Player
|G
|A
|SOG
|TOI
|Sebastian Aho
|1
|1
|4
|19:32
|Brent Burns
|1
|0
|3
|21:10
|Frederik Andersen
|—
|—
|35 saves
|—
Series Outlook
-
Series tied 2-2
-
Game 5 returns to Florida on May 25
-
Hurricanes showed improved special teams and puck control
-
Panthers need to regroup defensively after giving up 3 unanswered goals