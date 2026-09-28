If you like No. 1 seeds: Rays vs. Brewers in the 2026 World Series

With 12 teams in the playoffs, there are 36 possible World Series matchups. The 2026 field includes three franchises that have won a World Series and a fourth with the longest title drought in the sport. For fans who want to see top regular-season teams collide, a Rays vs. Brewers Fall Classic fits the bill.

Since 2018, Milwaukee ranks fourth in the majors in wins and Tampa Bay sixth, and the pair have combined to miss the playoffs just four times in 18 seasons. Tampa Bay’s only World Series appearance in that span came in the shortened 2020 season. The Brewers have not reached the World Series since 1982 and remain without a championship since the franchise began as the Seattle Pilots in 1969.

Neither club entered the season widely expected to be the top team in its league. The Brewers, despite finishing with the majors’ best record in 2025, were 11th in ESPN’s preseason power rankings after losing rotation pieces Freddy Peralta and Jose Quintana and with Quinn Priester missing the year. Milwaukee leaned on rookie starters and won 100 games for the first time in franchise history. The Rays were 21st in ESPN’s preseason rankings but managed to overcome a season-long injury to Ryan Pepiot as Nick Martinez and Drew Rasmussen anchored the rotation, Bryan Baker closed, and Junior Caminero paced the offense.

These clubs offer a stylistic contrast with much of modern power-heavy offense. Both spent much of the season in the bottom third in home runs, with Milwaukee last for long stretches, yet they ranked 1-2 in batting average and emphasized small ball — Tampa Bay led the majors in sacrifice bunts and bunt hits while both teams finished among the top five in stolen bases. Both are also considered exceptional defensive teams, a combination that would appeal to fans who prefer contact, speed and defense over three-true-outcomes approaches.

Additional notes from this pairing: combined years without a championship total 85; an Immaculate Grid could include Hideo Nomo, Greg Vaughn, Julio Franco, Nelson Cruz and Ben Grieve; and a 2026 link between the clubs centers on Drew Rasmussen and Jake Bauers. A tangible subplot would be Tampa Bay catcher Liam Hicks against Milwaukee’s aggressive base stealers.