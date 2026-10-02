Igor Shesterkin becomes latest NHL goalie to score

Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers scored against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 1, 2026, becoming the most recent NHL goaltender credited with a goal, according to the provided list.

The record of goaltender goals includes several entries from the 2020s. Ilya Sorokin is listed for the New York Islanders against the Nashville Predators on March 1, 2025; Alex Nedeljkovic for the Pittsburgh Penguins versus the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 17, 2025; Filip Gustavsson for the Minnesota Wild at the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 15, 2024; Tristan Jarry for the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 30, 2023; and Linus Ullmark for the Boston Bruins at the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 25, 2023.

Earlier entries on the list include Pekka Rinne for the Nashville Predators at the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 9, 2020 and Mike Smith for the Phoenix Coyotes versus the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 19, 2013. Martin Brodeur appears three times: for the New Jersey Devils at the Carolina Hurricanes on March 21, 2013; for the Devils versus the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 15, 2000; and for the Devils versus the Montreal Canadiens on April 17, 1997.

Other goaltenders noted are Cam Ward for the Carolina Hurricanes versus the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 26, 2011; Chris Mason for the Nashville Predators versus the Phoenix Coyotes on April 15, 2006; Mika Noronen for the Buffalo Sabres at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 14, 2004; Evgeni Nabokov for the San Jose Sharks at the Vancouver Canucks on March 10, 2002; and Jose Theodore for the Montreal Canadiens at the New York Islanders on Jan. 2, 2001.

The list also records Damian Rhodes for the Ottawa Senators versus the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 2, 1999; Chris Osgood for the Detroit Red Wings at the Hartford Whalers on March 6, 1996; Ron Hextall twice—at the Washington Capitals on April 11, 1989, and versus the Boston Bruins on Dec. 8, 1987—and Billy Smith for the New York Islanders at the Colorado Rockies on Nov. 28, 1979. The span runs from 1979 through 2026 in the provided record.