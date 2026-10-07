Iheanacho scores, Umar brothers and debutant impact as Nigeria draw Russia 3-3

A young, experimental Nigeria side came from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw with Russia in an international friendly in Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday. Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring with about 10 minutes played, firing a left-footed drive into the bottom corner for his 15th international goal.

Russia responded under intense pressure, with Lechi Sadulaev, Matvey Kislyak and Aleksey Miranchuk turning the game in the hosts’ favour. Defensive errors by Nigeria and a turnover of the ball involving Emmanuel Fernandez allowed Russia to level and then take a 2-1 lead into the interval; a further strike early in the second half made it 3-1.

Coach Eric Chelle introduced substitutes who changed the tempo of the match. Umar Abdullahi narrowly missed reducing the deficit in the 73rd minute after intercepting high up the pitch, then 19-year-old debutant Peter Edokpolor drove through the Russian defence and struck — his deflected effort made it 3-2 with about 12 minutes remaining. Edokpolor joined a growing list of Chelle-era debutants to score for the national team.

Late pressure produced the equaliser. Umar set up Akor Adams, who scored in stoppage time to make it 3-3 after some redemption work by Fernandez cleared the way for the chance. The match saw several players earn their first caps: Chelle handed debuts to five starters in a lineup that contained just six players with prior international experience, and nine players made their first appearances overall, taking the coach’s total number of debutants to 41.

Following a poor Africa Cup of Nations qualifying loss to Guinea-Bissau, Chelle had called for intensity and aggression and saw a response from a retooled squad. Since taking charge, Chelle’s record stands at 17 wins, 10 draws and three losses; he has gone undefeated in 27 of 30 matches and holds a 56.7 percent win rate, according to the match report. Only three defeats — to Egypt (2-1), Portugal (2-1) and Guinea-Bissau (3-0) — have come under his tenure, with the Guinea-Bissau loss the only one in competitive play.