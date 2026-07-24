Ilhan Fandi’s 101st‑minute strike gives Singapore 2-1 win over Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Ilhan Fandi produced a late, match-winning strike in the 101st minute as Singapore snatched a 2-1 victory over Cambodia in the opening game of the 2026 ASEAN Championship at Morodok Techo National Stadium. The crowd numbered 27,790 for the Group A contest, and the result ensured Singapore return to Changi Airport with three crucial points for their semifinal prospects.

Singapore went ahead in the 22nd minute when Shawal Anuar — picked ahead of Ilhan to lead the line — timed his run to meet Lionel Tan’s through-pass. Shawal’s effort was tipped by goalkeeper Hul Kimhuy onto his near post and in, giving the visitors a half-time lead after earlier threats and an offside-ruled goal.

Cambodia replied ten minutes into the second half as Phat Sokha regained possession on the edge of the area and found unmarked fullback Ouk Sovann, who fired an emphatic finish into the top corner to level the scores and spark a roar from the majority of the 27,790 in attendance.

The match featured sustained end-to-end danger, with Izwan Mahbud and Hul Kimhuy both making crucial interventions. Ilhan appeared to have put Singapore back in front in the 88th minute, but a prolonged VAR review lasting almost eight minutes ruled the strike out for an illegal impediment on Kimhuy. With added time extended beyond the original six minutes, Ilhan ultimately delivered the decisive strike to secure the win.

Coach Gavin Lee said after the game that he was not satisfied with the performance, calling the first match ‘‘always tricky’’ and adding that the players were ‘‘definitely not proud’’ of their display. Lee also noted the value of starting with three points as Singapore prepare to face Timor-Leste on Monday.