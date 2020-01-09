Indians News: Cleveland ‘Optimistic’ About Francisco Lindor for 2020

Undeniably, this is the kind of article that gets written about six months before a star player gets traded. When the time comes – and it’s approaching – dig this up in the archives.

The Cleveland Indians are going to trade star shortstop Francisco Lindor. However, after exploring all trade partners and possibilities; general manager Chris Antonetti feels optimistic that Lindor will be the Indians’ Opening Day shortstop in 2020.

Chris Antonetti, more than ever, feels Francisco Lindor will be Cleveland Indians opening-day shortstop https://t.co/iR2QoNpfVZ — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) January 8, 2020

Of course this is interesting due to the fact that the Indians make it seem like someone else controls this decision besides them. If they wanted, they could likely pay Lindor the contract he wishes to have him finish his career where it started.

Still, this is what Antonetti says about the situation.

“I still have every expectation that Francisco will be our shortstop Opening Day. I’m more confident today in saying that, as more of the offseason has passed. But that’s still our expectation.”

The general manager is so intent on it, he traced over his words a second time.

“I have never had a different expectation other than Francisco will be our shortstop Opening Day. That was my expectation when the season ended, that’s still my expectation as I’m sitting here today. I can’t control the conduct of other teams as far as them calling us with interest and wanting to explore things.”

Finally, the Indians should explore what it takes to keep Lindor with the organization. If you’re not going to build around a player like Lindor, are you even trying? And if you trade Lindor, won’t you eventually trade anyone? It has to be discouraging to be an Indians fan, and as a whole; scenarios like this don’t seem good for the sport of baseball.

Trade talk is exciting, but there’s a certain harmony in a player staying with the organization that brought him through the farm system to the big leagues. Hopefully the Indians can disrupt the path they’re on to tear it down and build again with a new set of players that will never be Lindor. But at this point, it seems unlikely.