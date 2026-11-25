Bayern Munich surrendered a 15th-minute lead and fell 2-1 at Lille on Wednesday, a result that leaves their hopes of securing a top-eight slot in the Champions League in jeopardy, according to ESPN.

Dayot Upamecano put the visitors ahead when he rose to head in a Tom Bischof corner in the 15th minute. Bayern were missing several key players through injury, including Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Manuel Neuer, but still took the early advantage.

Lille struck twice in a four-minute spell after the hour mark to record their first win of this season’s competition. Ayase Ueda levelled in the 62nd minute when he finished after being played into the left side of the box, and three minutes later Aleksandar Pavlovic inadvertently turned the ball into his own net following a counter that began with goalkeeper Berke Özer and saw Ethan Mbappé hit the post.

The game featured several notable saves and near-misses. Jonas Urbig denied Ethan Mbappé and earlier collected a weak finish from Mbappé before halftime, while Özer produced key saves, including a long-range stop from Pavlovic. Ueda also had an earlier chance ruled out for a foul on Joshua Kimmich after intercepting a back-header from Upamecano.

Bayern had moved into the top eight with a victory over Atlético Madrid three weeks earlier, but their injury list and Wednesday’s defeat leave qualification prospects uncertain. Lille, coached by Vincent Kompany, held out despite late substitutions from Bayern — including Jamal Musiala and Luis Díaz — to secure a memorable group-stage victory, ESPN reported.