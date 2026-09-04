Inside Circa Survivor: Las Vegas players chase $20 million with $1,000 buy-in

LAS VEGAS — Joshua Northcutt arrived at the Circa Resort & Casino during the 2026 Ultimate Contest Weekend holding a thousand dollars in cash, according to ESPN. He walked past the neon figure of Vegas Vickie into the sportsbook, a venue built around a stadium-style seating bowl and a three-story video screen, to enter Circa Survivor with hopes of winning a life-changing prize.

The contest asks entrants to pick one NFL team to win outright each week, with the restriction that no team may be chosen more than once; a losing pick eliminates the player, according to ESPN. Survive a perfect 20-0 season and a competitor can claim a share of, or the entirety of, a top prize that begins at $20 million.

Circa Survivor draws a wide mix of participants, from professional poker players to groups of retired golf buddies pooling money, as well as first-time entrants, ESPN reporting says. High-profile figures have entered in recent years; Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux and UFC president Dana White both participated in 2025. Northcutt told ESPN he joined partly to test himself against more seasoned players and wondered whether the entry was a worthwhile gamble.

The format has surged in popularity, described by some as experiencing a boom similar to poker in the mid-2000s, according to ESPN. Circa reported more than 14,000 entries as of the second day of its Ultimate Contest Weekend, and organizers say online pool platforms have made the format easier to access. Past champions have praised the contest for its simplicity and appeal; winners told ESPN the survivor structure taps into a basic instinct to keep going and is straightforward enough for casual fans.

Circa Sports leadership has sought ways to make the competition more challenging without changing its core simplicity, including the addition of holiday miniweeks, according to Jeff Benson, Circa Sports director of operations, as reported by ESPN.