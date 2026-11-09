Inside Justin Jefferson’s leaping, one-handed fourth‑and‑18 catch vs. Bills

The play is memorialized everywhere in the Vikings’ world: a tattoo on Justin Jefferson’s left thigh, a life‑size Fathead in coach Kevin O’Connell’s basement, a photograph at the team facility and a private‑issue hoodie that incorporates Jefferson’s number with the image of the catch, according to ESPN. The moment came on a leaping, one‑handed grab to convert fourth‑and‑18 in a wild overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in 2022, a play the organization has embraced.

The game had already been a back‑and‑forth affair. The Vikings entered with a 7‑1 record and trailed the Bills 27‑10 late in the third quarter before Dalvin Cook’s 81‑yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 27‑17, according to ESPN. Vikings staff described the contest as chaotic and momentum‑shifting throughout.

The decisive sequence began after a third‑and‑13 attempt ended with Bills pass rusher Von Miller beating right tackle Brian O’Neill to sack quarterback Kirk Cousins for a five‑yard loss. That play forced fourth‑and‑18 from the Vikings’ 27 at the two‑minute warning, setting the stage for the attempt that followed, according to ESPN.

O’Connell said he had specifically instructed Cousins to give Jefferson a chance on the play. Cousins told Jefferson to “go make a grab,” and teammates acknowledged how the plan came together. “If you talk about the greatest catches of all time, how can you leave out that one?” Vikings assistant receivers coach Derron Montgomery said, according to ESPN. Safety Harrison Smith called throwing it to Jefferson “the best option,” while tight end T.J. Hockenson said he was relieved the ball was aimed for Jefferson rather than himself, according to ESPN.

The catch helped cement Jefferson’s status in the NFL. Already a two‑time Pro Bowl pick by age 23, he went on to lead the league in catches and receiving yards in 2022 and earned his first All‑Pro selection and the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to ESPN. ESPN spoke with Jefferson and 13 others who were in Buffalo to document the play; Jefferson described the moment as “just so many things going on at one time,” and O’Connell called it “an unbelievable moment” he will never forget, according to ESPN.