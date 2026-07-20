Inside MLB’s most famous trade trees ahead of the 2026 deadline

Baseball trade trees — the chain of transactions spun out of a single original deal — have produced some of the sport’s most consequential player movement. Two roots often cited are journeyman infielder Jerry Dybzinski, who compiled 2.0 bWAR between 1980 and 1985, and Delmon Young, the No. 1 pick in the 2003 amateur draft.

The trade-tree concept traces how one swap begets another, with players acquired, flipped and packaged into new deals that form branches from an initial root. The internet era has made the exercise easier; Baseball-Reference hyperlinks let fans trace connections, and efforts such as MLB Trade Trees and TradeChains have tried to organize the data. One researcher, “Wilytics,” claims to have uncovered 2,487 trade trees under his criteria.

The exercise is described as more pastime than definitive history. Rather than attempt a comprehensive accounting of every chain, the recent survey ran through a selection of notable trees. With the 2026 trade deadline set for Aug. 3, some active trees could grow new branches, while others may wither as untraded players on expiring contracts reach free agency — unless those departures bring compensatory returns that extend a tree’s life.

The first notable modern-era trade tree began on Dec. 15, 1900, when the Cincinnati Reds traded Christy Mathewson, newly acquired in the Rule 5 draft, to the New York Giants for Amos Rusie. Rusie, at the end of his career, made three appearances for Cincinnati. Mathewson went on to become one of the game’s great pitchers, piling up 100.9 bWAR while playing for manager John McGraw.

Mathewson later returned to Cincinnati when McGraw sent him back so Mathewson could manage. McGraw received Buck Herzog in the course of those moves; Herzog was later traded for Larry Doyle and Jesse Barnes, who were subsequently involved in deals that brought Hank Gowdy to the Giants, where he remained through 1925. That original Rusie tree ultimately ran its course after roughly a quarter-century.

Other branches of that era’s dealings carried long-term value. McGraw included Edd Roush in the 1916 transaction that sent Mathewson back to Cincinnati; Roush hit .334 over 11 seasons and produced 40.7 bWAR for the Reds before McGraw reacquired him in 1927. The broader Delmon Young tree was chronicled by Sam Miller for ESPN, illustrating how a single name can anchor a complex web of subsequent trades, according to ESPN.