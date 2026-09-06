Inside the Denver Broncos’ new $175M, 240,000-square-foot facility

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A new Broncos complex now rises on a hill along Broncos Parkway, casting a long shadow over the franchise’s previous headquarters. The project cost $175 million, the team said, and features a prominent glass façade that reveals team trophies from the roadway.

The Walton-Penner ownership group made the building a priority to bring nearly all employees under one roof, streamline daily football operations and position the franchise as a destination for coaches and players. “We’re trying to raise the expectations, and our expectation is we want to win championships,” owner and CEO Greg Penner said, adding that the organization will provide needed resources.

The facility totals about 240,000 square feet across three floors, roughly 30% larger than the team’s former home, the Broncos said. The organization cited a peak daily workforce of about 450 people, and officials said construction required roughly 750,000 man-hours over 22 months and the use of a nine-story crane. Black spruce timbers featured inside and out were sourced from Chibougamau, Quebec.

Designers emphasized a continuous “player path” to reduce exposure to weather and improve daily routines. On the first floor players have direct access to a parking garage, locker room, equipment room, training room, weight room, cafeteria and the hall leading to the indoor practice facility. The building also includes a lap pool for players who previously traveled to local facilities for swim workouts.

Players said the new space has already made an impression. Running back J.K. Dobbins said, “How are you going to be a player and you see the coaches, the team, the people and where we go every day and not want to be here?” Defensive tackle D.J. Jones called the complex “a wellness center,” noting the upgrade went beyond a new locker room. Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey highlighted the convenience, recalling that previously “you would go outside to go back inside.”