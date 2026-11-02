Inside the Florida Panthers’ coral Hometown Remix jersey

The Florida Panthers unveiled a Hometown Remix uniform that team officials insist is coral rather than pink. “It’s a color of the sunrise. It’s a shade of coral,” Michael White, the Panthers’ president of business operations, told ESPN, and Brian Jennings, the NHL’s chief branding officer, said “it’s going to come across as coral.” The sweater is one of 32 new Hometown Remix designs released Monday as part of Fanatics’ first all-32 teams campaign.

Fanatics described the Panthers’ look as drawing on “tropical sunrise colors,” with “picture-perfect postcard energy” and “’90s graphic vibes.” The front crest remixes the throwback Panthers shoulder-patch logo, while the sleeves continue a ’90s sunrise pattern finished with the modern Panthers logo in new colors. Fanatics’ product notes suggested the jersey was meant for both game use and casual wear, referencing games, cruises and sandbar hangs.

Dom Fillion, Fanatics’ vice president of creative, design and innovation, said the design has the potential to cross over into broader lifestyle and sport culture. Fanatics waited a couple of seasons before launching an all-32 program and said market research showed fans were eager for a new series after Adidas’ Reverse Retro collections in 2020 and 2022.

The Hometown Remix program will run for a single season, with teams scheduled to wear the alternate uniforms several times in 2026-27. Fanatics said there will be 261 games featuring a Hometown Remix uniform in total, including 19 contests in which both clubs wear the special sweaters. Florida was among three teams debuting their Hometown Remix jerseys on the day the campaign was revealed.

The Panthers’ Hometown Remix follows previous Florida alternate work in the Reverse Retro era, which celebrated the franchise’s 1995-96 Stanley Cup Final run and later produced a bold powder-blue Version 2.0 that topped ESPN’s Reverse Retro rankings in 2022. Jennings recalled Teresa Viola, whose family owns the Panthers, urging an even bolder approach during that period: “I love it. I want it to be more bold,” he said.