Inside the Jordan Dome: How Space Jam pickup games shaped Michael Jordan

Warner Bros. built the so-called Jordan Dome on its studio lot during the summer of 1995 while Michael Jordan was filming Space Jam. By day the schedule called for shooting scenes with the film’s Monstars; by night the set hosted pickup games that included NBA stars such as Reggie Miller, Patrick Ewing, Grant Hill, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning, according to ESPN accounts in the film’s 30th-anniversary coverage.

One game has become emblematic of the Dome’s intensity. With rising UCLA sophomore Kris Johnson being closely guarded by All-Star Cedric Ceballos, Jordan took over defensively, repeatedly attacking Ceballos and tipping the balance of the matchup. Johnson told ESPN that Jordan “dismantled” Ceballos over multiple possessions and answered trash talk in kind, even while wearing his patent leather Jordan 11s.

The off-camera competition matched the stakes of a playoff series. Those sessions, which ran alongside the six-week film shoot, provided a testing ground for Jordan after his return to basketball in March 1995 following a 1994 stint in baseball. The Orlando Magic had eliminated Chicago from the playoffs that spring, marking the first time since 1990 the Bulls did not reach the NBA Finals.

Veterans and teammates viewed the Dome runs as more than exhibition play. Grant Hill told ESPN he believed the summer of 1995 was a period for Jordan to rediscover aspects of his game, and longtime trainer Tim Grover said the sessions served as an informal tryout for a future Bulls teammate while also giving others confidence. Grover also told ESPN that he had “totally redesigned” Jordan’s body for baseball, noting the different physical demands between the sports.

Space Jam opened on a broad stage: the film grossed $250.2 million worldwide against an $80 million budget to become the highest-grossing basketball movie at the time. Jordan Brand marked the film’s 30th anniversary with a new six-part documentary that debuted Sunday. While the on-camera basketball helped drive box-office success, those late-night pickup games at the Jordan Dome played a role in shaping Jordan’s return to elite form and the Bulls’ run that followed.