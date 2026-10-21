Inside the NBA set for 25 regular-season appearances on ESPN and ABC

Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will return for Inside the NBA during the 2026-27 NBA season, according to ESPN. The program is scheduled to make 25 regular-season appearances across ESPN and ABC, ESPN reports.

ESPN said the network will announce the show’s schedule for the 2027 NBA Playoffs — including the conference finals and NBA Finals — later in the season.

The regular-season listings include weekday designations of Wednesday and Thursday on ESPN and the following specific dates and networks, per ESPN: Oct. 28 (ESPN); Nov. 4 (ESPN); Nov. 11 (ESPN); Nov. 25 (ESPN); Dec. 12 (ESPN); Dec. 25 (ABC); Jan. 6 (ESPN/ABC); Jan. 8 (ESPN); Jan. 13 (ESPN); Jan. 22 (ESPN); Jan. 27 (ESPN); Jan. 30 (ESPN); Feb. 6 (ABC); Feb. 10 (ABC); Feb. 12 (ESPN); Feb. 13 (ESPN); Feb. 17 (ABC); Feb. 26 (ESPN); Feb. 27 (ESPN); Mar. 5 (ABC); Mar. 6 (ESPN); Mar. 13 (ABC); April 11 (ABC).

ESPN notes that the schedule is subject to change.