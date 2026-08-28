Insiders React to ESPN’s 2026-27 NBA Summer Forecast

ESPN released its annual NBA summer forecast projecting 2026-27 win-loss records, conference finals teams, champions, award winners and the season’s biggest surprises and disappointments, according to ESPN. The forecast provoked extensive discussion around the league as personnel returned from August breaks, and ESPN highlighted five items that generated the most chatter: Rookie of the Year, the Wizards, 50-win teams, the Magic/Pacers at No. 9 and a potential Jazz leap.

League scouts, executives and coaches were split on Rookie of the Year. About half a dozen front-office and coaching sources told ESPN they did not have a quick pick because of strong top-end talent in the draft. ESPN’s poll placed Boozer narrowly ahead of the Jazz’s No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson; an Eastern Conference executive told ESPN he views Boozer as a proven winner who could be a bright spot on a struggling Memphis team.

Several league voices expressed reservations about Peterson’s opportunity on Utah, telling ESPN that the Rookie of the Year race often hinges on playing time. Bulls top pick Caleb Wilson finished fourth in ESPN’s poll but drew more support from team personnel, with an Eastern Conference assistant coach praising Wilson’s film and tools. Other executives noted competition for touches in Chicago from players such as Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey, which could limit Wilson’s chances.

Washington’s No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa was third in ESPN’s poll, a position several scouts called conservative. Multiple evaluators told ESPN Dybantsa has the size and scoring upside to be a frontrunner for the award; one scout compared the situation to last year, when Cooper Flagg ultimately secured the Rookie of the Year honor after strong opportunity and fit.

ESPN forecast the Wizards to go 31-51 and finish 12th in the Eastern Conference, a projection that prompted debate. The Wizards lost 27 of 28 late last season and finished 17-65, a record ESPN said was in part artificially deflated, but their roster now includes Trae Young and Dybantsa. Some inside the league believe 31 wins could be an undercount; a West advance scout told ESPN that if a referenced veteran shows up for 55-60 games, the forecasted Wizards win total would be low.