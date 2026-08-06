Insiders weigh in on Skubal, Rutschman and other deadline winners

A panel of major league scouts and executives offered mixed takes on the biggest moves at the 2026 trade deadline, focusing on the Dodgers acquiring Tarik Skubal and the Red Sox landing Adley Rutschman. The group also highlighted several lesser-known deals that stood out around the league.

On the Dodgers getting Skubal, an NL scout said there was frustration that the same narrative had to be defended again, while an NL executive credited the club’s depth for enabling the deal. An AL scout called the outcome unsurprising, noting Los Angeles was among the teams in position to retain the right-hander beyond this season via extension. An AL executive said the Dodgers’ pattern of pursuing top players when available made the move expected.

Panelists generally agreed the Tigers received a fair return for Skubal, viewed as a rental. An NL scout said Detroit got enough, and an NL executive praised outfield prospect Zyhir Hope and younger arm River Ryan as meaningful pieces. An AL scout said the return was incomplete until River Ryan’s return to play is evaluated but called Hope a legitimate centerpiece-type. The AL executive noted prospects like Brady Smith have trended up since an elbow rehab and compared Smith’s build and early performance to Walker Buehler coming out of Vanderbilt.

Reactions to Boston acquiring Rutschman were more divided. An NL scout expressed surprise that the Red Sox paid that level of prospect cost for a player who has not matched his pre-2024 All-Star break form. An NL executive said the timing worked for Baltimore and that the value of the trade hinges on how the pitchers involved are evaluated. An AL scout pointed to possible competition with the Yankees and described the two arms Boston received as raw upside with bullpen risk, while noting Enddy Azocar needs added strength. An AL executive said reports out of Baltimore made the deal predictable and affirmed Boston’s urgency given its roster needs.

Other moves singled out by the panel included Ryan Zeferjahn to the Cubs, praised by an NL scout for swing-and-miss ability; the Giants acquiring Ramon Marquez and Miguel Mendez to bolster starting-pitching depth, highlighted by an NL executive; and the Blue Jays adding Jose Soriano to backfill Kevin Gausman and provide controllable impact, noted by an AL scout. An AL executive also pointed to activity by the Blue Jays and Angels as notable deadline approaches.