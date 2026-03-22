Inter stumble before international break as Como strengthen UCL push

Inter Milan enter the international break on a difficult run of form, with a four-match winless stretch in all competitions cutting their advantage at the top of Serie A to six points. After setting the pace for much of the season, Inter have recently struggled to turn performances into results, allowing the chasing pack to narrow what had looked like a comfortable lead. The dip comes at a congested point in the calendar, adding pressure ahead of the season’s decisive months.

Across these four matches, Inter have failed to find the consistency that defined their earlier campaign. Dropped points in the league have opened the door to their nearest rivals, while setbacks in other competitions have raised questions about fatigue, squad depth and the physical demands on key players. The club now faces a critical reset period during the international break, with coaching staff looking to address both the tactical and mental aspects of the recent slide.

The reduced gap at the top raises the stakes for Inter’s upcoming fixtures. Any further slip could intensify the title race, inviting renewed belief from challengers who had previously been kept at arm’s length. With the schedule after the break likely to include several high-pressure domestic encounters, Inter’s response will help determine whether this is a temporary wobble or the start of a more sustained challenge to their dominance.

While Inter seek answers, Como have used this phase of the season to strengthen their own ambitions. In contention for a UEFA Champions League place, Como have taken advantage of dropped points by other contenders to bolster their position in the upper reaches of the table. Their steady accumulation of results has kept them firmly in the conversation for European qualification, a significant marker of progress for the club.

The international break now serves as a pause before the final stretch of the Serie A campaign. Inter will look to regroup and protect their shrinking lead, while Como aim to maintain their momentum and solidify their standing in the race for Champions League football. The coming weeks promise a more tightly contested battle at both the top of the table and within the European places, with every point carrying increased importance as the season moves toward its conclusion.