Iraola era at Liverpool lifts off as big‑money forwards spark win

Two years after Arne Slot’s tenure at Liverpool gained traction with a win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Nov. 2, 2024, Sunday’s 2-0 victory over the same opponent felt like a possible turning point for Andoni Iraola’s reign at Anfield, according to ESPN.

The first-half goals came via a Pascal Gross own goal and a composed finish from Alexander Isak that put Liverpool in control. Brighton finished the afternoon with 1.35 expected goals to Liverpool’s 0.87 and enjoyed 64.4% of the possession, according to ESPN, but the hosts maintained their lead and claimed their first home Premier League win under Iraola and their first top-flight home victory since beating Crystal Palace 3-1 in April, according to ESPN.

After the match Iraola described his satisfaction with a fourth consecutive win, saying the team needed a strong start, aggression, ball recoveries and danger on transitions. He contrasted the approach against Brighton with previous games in which Liverpool conceded first, calling the opening period decisive.

Liverpool’s early intensity produced an opening scare when Yasin Ayari missed a promising chance, but Gross compounded Brighton’s difficulties by diverting a Florian Wirtz strike into his own net. Wirtz, not credited with the goal, continued a recent run of steady improvement and was substituted in the second half, according to ESPN.

Much of the attacking praise went to Liverpool’s two high-profile signings. Bradley Barcola supplied the pass for Isak’s goal and has five goal contributions in his last four matches across all competitions, while Isak has netted six times in seven league games and scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since January 2025 with Newcastle (an eight-game run), according to ESPN.

Defender Ronald Araujo also drew acclaim for his defensive commitment, at one point heading the ball clear while lying prone inside his own penalty area and earning a chant from the Kop. His relentless defending has been noted as a unifying presence at Anfield, according to ESPN.