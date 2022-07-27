This past year, Ireland participated in one NAHL season with the Brahmas. The 5’11″/185 lb. Easton, Massachusetts native played in 41 regular-season games and scored 23 points in 2021–22. (11 goals, 12 assists). Additionally, Ireland was chosen for the South Division squad and participated in the 2022 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to play ice hockey in division 1 at Stonehill College.” Ireland said, “I’d want to thank my coaches, friends, and family for all of their support. In 2022–2023, Stonehill will participate in NCAA Division I competition as an independent program for the first time.”