Ireland, Lone Star forward, commits to the NCAA Division I

Former Top Prospects forward Frankie Ireland has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for Stonehill College, according to the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). The Brahmas picked Ireland, a 21-year-old player, with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NAHL Draft.

This past year, Ireland participated in one NAHL season with the Brahmas. The 5’11″/185 lb. Easton, Massachusetts native played in 41 regular-season games and scored 23 points in 2021–22. (11 goals, 12 assists). Additionally, Ireland was chosen for the South Division squad and participated in the 2022 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to play ice hockey in division 1 at Stonehill College.” Ireland said, “I’d want to thank my coaches, friends, and family for all of their support. In 2022–2023, Stonehill will participate in NCAA Division I competition as an independent program for the first time.”

 

Written by Eren Kilic

