Islanders select ‘Navy Lighthouse’ as fan-voted third jersey for 2027-28

The New York Islanders announced Thursday that fans have chosen ‘Navy Lighthouse’ as the club’s specialty third-jersey concept for the 2027-28 season after 80,490 submissions were received in the contest.

The team said this marks the first time in NHL history a franchise has allowed a fan vote to determine the direction of a uniform. The Islanders opened the process to supporters and tallied tens of thousands of digital entries before the announcement.

New York will partner with Fanatics to translate the winning digital submission into an official on-ice jersey. The organization said it will also review other design ideas submitted during the voting process to further refine and enhance the 2027-28 third jersey.

The Islanders emphasized that the final uniform will be developed to retain the integrity of the fan-selected design while meeting all league standards prior to its debut next season.

The team added that the designer of the successful submission will be honored with a team-signed version of the new jersey and will receive tickets to attend the first game in which the club wears the uniform. Islanders president of business operations Kelly Cheeseman thanked fans for their contributions and said the contest was launched to give supporters a direct voice in shaping the franchise’s visual identity.