Islanders vs Jets NHL Recap

The New York Islanders and Winnipeg Jets clashed in an intense cross-conference battle on February 7, 2025. With both teams vying for playoff positioning, the game was a hard-fought, defensive battle that ended with a 3-2 overtime victory for the Jets, thanks to a clutch goal from Kyle Connor.

The game started with tight defensive play, as neither team allowed many high-danger chances in the first period. The Islanders struck first, with Mathew Barzal scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle. However, the Jets responded quickly, as Nikolaj Ehlers tied the game with a power-play goal, making it 1-1 at the first intermission.

The second period was a defensive showcase, with both goalies making key saves. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 15 shots in the period, while Ilya Sorokin made a huge breakaway save on Mark Scheifele to keep the score tied.

In the third period, the Islanders regained the lead on a Brock Nelson goal, but Winnipeg answered back with a goal from Josh Morrissey, sending the game to overtime. Just two minutes into OT, Kyle Connor found space on a breakaway and beat Sorokin glove side, sealing the 3-2 win for the Jets.

Key Performances

Winnipeg Jets:

Kyle Connor: 1 goal (OT winner), 1 assist, 5 shots on goal.

1 goal (OT winner), 1 assist, 5 shots on goal. Nikolaj Ehlers: 1 goal, 1 assist.

1 goal, 1 assist. Connor Hellebuyck: 34 saves, .944 save percentage.

New York Islanders:

Mathew Barzal: 1 goal, 4 shots on goal.

1 goal, 4 shots on goal. Brock Nelson: 1 goal, 3 hits.

1 goal, 3 hits. Ilya Sorokin: 37 saves, .925 save percentage.

Statistical Highlights

Shots on Goal: Islanders: 36 Jets: 40

Power Play Efficiency: Islanders: 0/3 Jets: 1/3

Faceoff Wins: Islanders: 51% Jets: 49%



Takeaways

Winnipeg’s ability to respond quickly after falling behind was crucial in securing the win.

was crucial in securing the win. Connor Hellebuyck had a standout performance , shutting down multiple Islanders’ scoring chances.

, shutting down multiple Islanders’ scoring chances. The Islanders’ power play struggles continue, as they failed to convert on three opportunities.

Call-to-Action (CTA):

For more NHL game recaps, playoff insights, and expert analysis, subscribe to our updates. Stay tuned as the Stanley Cup race heats up!