J.J. McCarthy’s early Giants surge reflected in advanced numbers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Quarterback J.J. McCarthy set a career high with 293 yards passing in Thursday night’s 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, and coach John Harbaugh said McCarthy played “very well.” The game ended with McCarthy throwing his first interception since entering the game in the fourth quarter last month against the New Orleans Saints, but Harbaugh praised several throws and said McCarthy “threw some dimes” and made some “great throws.”

McCarthy appeared more comfortable in the pocket than he did a week earlier against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he took five sacks, and the report noted he did better getting through his progressions. Harbaugh also highlighted a 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown to Isaiah Likely, calling the play “probably as good a play as you’re going to see in the National Football League all season, honestly.”

The No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft for the Minnesota Vikings, McCarthy was traded to the New York Giants in late September for a fifth-round pick. He was the Vikings’ third-stringer six weeks ago and has made three starts and appeared in four games for the Giants, with marked statistical improvement, according to the report.

McCarthy’s QBR rose from 36.1 to 56.3 this season after the move. His completion percentage increased from 57.6 percent with Minnesota to 63.5 percent with New York, and his completion percentage over expectation jumped from minus-5.2 to plus-5.0, which ranks fifth among quarterbacks this season, according to the report.

Other efficiency gains include a drop in off-target throw percentage from 19.3 percent to 13.5 percent and an increase in yards per dropback from 5.71 to 8.04, fourth in the NFL. McCarthy’s precision passing percentage rose from 45.3 percent to 53.5 percent, the report said.

The 23-year-old said he feels comfortable in offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s system and praised the weekly preparation, calling it detailed and clear. “It is all about building, constantly growing,” McCarthy said, adding that the focus is on “stacking and keep growing 1% every single day,” according to the report.